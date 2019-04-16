Primary school applications - how West Sussex parents fared

Ninety-nine per cent of West Sussex children have been offered a place at one of their three preference primary schools for this year.

West Sussex County Council says its Admissions Team handled 9,029 applications for children to start primary school in September 2019.

In total 99% were offered a place at one of their three preference schools, with 91.1% offered their first preference school.

The council says that emailed offers are being sent today (Tuesday April 16) and should be received by 5pm.

Parents are advised not to be concerned if they haven’t been emailed yet.

Richard Burrett, Cabinet Member for Education and Skills, said: “This is an exciting time for children and their parents and carers, as they look forward to starting school this September.

“My thanks go to schools for working so well with our planning and admissions team and for all the effort that has gone in to ensuring every child starting school this year has a place.”

The Admissions Team also handled a total of 1,539 applications for children transferring to junior schools, with 99.9% today offered their first preference and every applicant (100%) offered one of their three preferences.

Parents/carers looking for school offer advice or information should go to https://www.westsussex.gov.uk/education-children-and-families/schools-and-colleges/school-places/