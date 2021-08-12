‘Outstanding’ results for students at Cranleigh School

A total of 99 per cent of students gained five or more GCSEs graded 9-4 and 64 per cent of all pupils achieved 9-7 in the core subjects of Maths and English.

Deputy Head Academic, David Boggitt, said: “The experience of this year group has been a huge challenge for pupils and staff alike.

“I’m thrilled with the positive response and hard work from our pupils and proud of the tireless work put in by teachers to ensure that these results are as rigorous as public exams.

Cranleigh School

“Teachers know their pupils’ abilities and have worked hard to devise a range of assessments, appropriate to the experiences of pupils throughout the pandemic, to make sure that grades are fair and as accurate as possible.”

In 2019, the last externally examined year and the first in which 9-1 grading was adopted across all subjects, Cranleigh pupils scooped record results, with almost half of all awarded grades being 8/9 across all subjects.

This year, under such challenging circumstances, 66 per cent of the cohort achieved seven or more grades 9-7 and 50 per cent of the cohort achieved an outstanding nine or more grades 9-7.

Eleven pupils achieved straight grade 9s and a further 18 pupils achieved all 9-8.