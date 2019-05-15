Nursery near Horsham reveals new equipment

A nursery near Horsham has unveiled its new equipment which is already delighting children.

A new climbing frame, donated by ARJ Construction, was officially opened at Bluecoats Nursery, Christ’s Hospital.

The nursery children were quick to make use of the new addition to the outdoor play area.

James Maclean, governor of Christ’s Hospital, thanked Steve Doherty and Gary Chamberlain from ARJ construction ‘for providing Bluecoats Nursery with this fabulous piece of equipment which helps the nursery staff continue to provide a first class early years’ education’.

Keith Willder, bursar of Christ’s Hospital, hosted a lunch in the dining hall at Christ’s Hospital following the opening for those who attended the event, including the nursery staff and staff members of Christ’s Hospital.