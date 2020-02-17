New Woodlands Meed college finally given green light

A new purpose-built college building for Woodlands Meed has given the full go-ahead at last.

The Burgess Hill special school has been fighting for the last decade for the facilities, but the project has faced numerous delays and doubts have been cast on the timescale and scope of the works.

Cabinet member Nigel Jupp pictured with Woodlands Meed campaigners back in December

But on Friday, Nigel Jupp, West Sussex County Council’s cabinet member for education and skills, confirmed more than £20m would be available to finally complete the school over the next three-and-a-half years.

The targeted completion date would be the summer/autumn of 2023.

He said: “I’m pleased to report that this council will be proceeding with all haste to complete Woodlands Meed to provide a new [college] building able to provide all the necessary facilities for 100 pupils.”

Mr Jupp had met with the governors and headteacher earlier in the week for a ‘good discussion’ and hoped they would be able to establish regular meetings between the council and school.

There were a number of challenges including the access to the site and working with Sport England over the loss of playing fields, but he was confident these could be addressed at the planning permission stage.

He also described the new timescales for completion as ‘prudent and realistic’.

After the meeting a statement on behalf of Woodlands Meed’s governors said they were ‘pleased and cautiously optimistic’ about the announcement.

They said they are committed to working with council officers to get the ‘best possible outcome for the well-deserving students and staff at the college’.

They added: “We are delighted that today’s announcement is a positive step in the right direction and will be putting in place arrangements to reinstate the

project board meetings as soon as possible.”

When asked about the delay from September 2021 to Summer 2023 they said: “The governors regret the extended timeframe and consequent delay and will do everything within our power to ensure the new college is completed just as soon as possible. We will also do all we can to help families affected by the delay.

“We are looking forward to resuming work with the council to drive this project forward, and more importantly, we are looking forward to a major celebration when the first digger arrives on site.”

Mims Davies, Mid Sussex MP said: “I’m so pleased for all the students, parents, leadership, governors and campaigners that Woodlands Meed will be completed as we all wanted.

“Today the cabinet member for education at West Sussex County Council, Councillor Nigel Jupp, has confirmed they will work with all haste to deliver the rebuild at this college site targeted at 2023 working alongside all local stakeholders.

“I know many people have campaigned hard for this and I pay tribute to and thank everybody who has come together to get this vital project moving.

“During the general election campaign, I promised my support to the leadership, the governors, campaigners, councillors and vitally parents and carers to work to push for the delivery of a workable solution for students. I was determined to see this day happen.

“I’m thrilled that the county council have rightly signed this budget off today.”

Andrew Griffith, MP for Arundel and South Downs, added: “Very pleased that at today’s WSCC meeting plans were confirmed to move ahead with a new building for Woodlands Meed school. The right decision by WSCC – well done to the new leadership team there.”

Meanwhile campaigners from the Complete Woodlands Meed group said that whilst they were ‘delighted’ that the council had confirmed the budget for a new build ‘we are reminded that the council reneged on their promises more than once before’.

A statement from campaigners added: “The council must still earn our trust and expedite the build. We believe they’re just paying lip service to building it as quickly as they can because, in the next breath, they voted against the proposed budget amendment to make the total funds available by 2022.

“Spreading the budget over four years as it stands, only demonstrates how West Sussex councillors actively choose to continue creating barriers for disabled children.

“We want an answer from West Sussex to explain why, having stalled for six months in order to conduct a review – which we knew wouldn’t say anything other than that the college needs to be rebuilt, we are now two years behind schedule?

“They’ve purposely wasted a year since the last budget decision only to come to the same conclusion. They knew that they would have to allocate the funds but are trying to spin this week’s decision into some sort of good news story. We’re not gullible and neither are the voting public, the friends and family of Woodlands Meed.

“The council caused this problem and they’re just kicking the can down the road again with no intention of enabling a faster build, even though the construction companies all deem it possible.

“Heartbreakingly it is the children who suffer with these delays. To quote Cllr Andrew Lea at the meeting, after asserting that Mid Sussex District Council are keen and supportive in providing access for the build he said, ‘so it is vital that this council quickly fulfil its statutory and ethical duty to the children by delivering a safe and fit for purpose school. I therefore very much welcome the cabinet’s members’ commitments to as speedy a delivery as is possible. After all, if the Chinese can build a new hospital in two weeks, I’m sure we can build a new school in two years’.

“The parents, children and campaign will never be complacent because the council has sadly taught not to be absolutely certain of their intentions until the last brick is laid.”

At Friday’s council meeting, the capital programme agreed to £20m profiled across four years with £1m earmarked for 2020/21, £5m for 2021/22, £7.5m for 2022/23 and £6.5m for 2023/24.

Labour’s Michael Jones submitted an amendment which sought to bring forward the spending, but this was defeated. He described the need for facilities that ‘give the children the dignity they deserve’. He added: “The time for this being held up is over.”

This amendment was defeated, with officers saying bringing the spending forward could mislead the public by giving an impression the capital project would be delivered within a set timescale.

David Barling, chairman of the children and young people’s services scrutiny committee, said the amendment was ‘wholly unnecessary’ as the cabinet member has ‘always stressed to me his personal commitment to get this done’.

Andrew Barrett-Miles, county councillor for Burgess Hill North, added: “I welcome the very positive commitment the cabinet member has made but I believe the public out there will not be fully convinced until we have concrete evidence and planning permission is granted and a shovel is in the ground.”

Anne Jones, Burgess Hill East’s county councillor, described the need for a school that was fit for purpose, but also said students would put up with the necessary upheaval of building works.

Huw Oxburgh , Local Democracy Reporting Service