New student flats at University of Chichester planned

Brand new student halls of residence could be built at the University of Chichester.

Plans have been submitted to demolish a two-storey block of accommodation at the Bishop Otter campus in College Lane and replace it with a four-storey building containing 85 units as well as an accommodation office and common room.

New student flats planned at the University of Chichester's Bishop Otter Campus

A single-storey store and tank room would also be built.

A planning application for the works has been submitted to Chichester District Council.

According to the university the new student flats were approved by CDC back in 2016, but it was unable to proceed with the scheme.

This was because further student housing accommodation was not needed at the time because of a decline in student recruitment. This was in line with the experience of many other universities.

Meanwhile during the last three years the university’s focus was on the delivery of a new technology park at its Bognor Regis campus.

With student numbers nationally expected to rise over the next three years this will result in higher demand for student accommodation.

The university is now seeking to renew the permission with ‘every expectation that the scheme will now go ahead as planned in the next few years’.

The application says: “The university is acutely aware of changing student expectations, especially now that each student pays considerable tuition fees. As a result of the need to improve the student experience, the university is proposing a number of enhancements to the Chichester campus that will improve facilities and delivery. The proposed new student residential accommodation is one of these projects.”

The proposal does not increase the number of students or staff using the Bishop Otter campus, but will mean more students will reside on, rather than off, campus.

The university says this will release housing into the general housing market previously occupied by students and will also reduce the need to travel for a significant number of students.

There will be only minor changes to existing car parking arrangements with no reduction in the number of spaces.

The existing Hammond block, which would be demolished, is described as ‘no longer fit for purpose’ by the university.

To comment on the application visit www.chichester.gov.uk/planning using code 19/02893/FUL.