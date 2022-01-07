New school to open in Horsham next week

The purpose-built school on land north of Horsham is to welcome its first pupils on Monday.

When fully open, the school will provide places for 1,620 pupils aged from 4-16 and include a nursery for 50 young children.

It has been built as part of a new 2,750-home estate currently under construction on land off Rusper Road - now officially named Mowbray village.

The new school pictured while under construction

It had been hoped to open the new school last year but delays were faced due, in part, to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Until now, Bohunt pupils have been housed in temporary premises in Hurst Road which opened to 120 Year 7 students in 2019.

It has since grown to 440 students across three year groups.