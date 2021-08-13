New performing arts centre planned at Durrington High School

SUS-210813-122147001

Durrington High is proposing to build a two-storey facility that will ‘stand out’ from the rest of the school with ‘state-of-the-art’ equipment.

According to the planning application lodged with Worthing Borough Council, performing arts makes up a ‘large sector’ of the school’s curriculum and current facilities are ‘inadequate’ for its 1,600 students.

The school currently uses its main hall – which was built in the 1970s – for performing arts. The space is also used for assemblies and as a dining area meaning that it is out of use when school plays are being rehearsed and performed.

According to the school the space is ‘far too small’ with ‘dated’ equipment and it also limits audience numbers.

A new modular building would provide more than 800 square metres of space for teaching and performances with ‘state of the art’ equipment, changing and storage areas.

The open space on the ground floor would feature retractable seating and could be split into two for teaching and performance.

Two parking spaces would be lost but would be absorbed by the central parking area and the development would sit within existing landscaping where possible, according to the application.

Designed to ‘stand out’ the modular construction would ‘allow much of the work to happen off site’, minimising disruption to nearby residents and the school.

This would also make construction quicker, according to the application, and materials for the build would be ‘widely reusable or recyclable’ giving the building a ‘long, repair-free life span’.

The agent for the scheme said: “Whilst the school is surrounded by residential properties, the activities on site and associated noise levels and localised traffic congestion are widely accepted by the local residents.”

It says the design has been ‘carefully considered’ and is no larger than it needs to be, therefore having minimal impact on the surrounding residential properties.