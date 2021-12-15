New head for Burgess Hill Girls: Lars Fox will join in September 2022
Burgess Hill Girls is getting a new head in 2022 when the current head Liz Laybourn retires after 36 years.
The independent school has announced that Lars Fox will join next September, arriving from a girls’ school in York where he was acting head.
German-born language teacher Mr Fox is a passionate supporter of all-girls education and has spent the past 20 years in this sector, working in Newcastle, Durham and York.
“Having invested my entire professional life in the success of girls, I understand the reality of the challenges of gender equality,” he said.
“While perhaps never having experienced these challenges personally, I have developed strategies for success beyond those challenges, ensuring women are ‘at the table’ making decisions.”
Mr Fox, a father of two, continued: “My daughter recently completed her A-Levels at a girls’ school and I have seen the positive transformational changes in her as a direct result of being taught and looked after by educators who believe in the value of single-sex education.”
He said he is excited to be part of the dedicated Burgess Hill Girls team who want to nurture each girl’s potential.
“I come from a family of educators,” said Mr Fox, adding that his sister is a maths and geography teacher, his mother was a university statistics professor, and his dad was a university lecturer in maritime economics.
“I’m really looking forward to starting work at Burgess Hill Girls,” he said.
“I’ll be looking at building on the foundations laid by Liz Laybourn around community and belonging, as well as continuing the great work done around confidence building, enabling creativity, fostering independence, and developing the soft skills that are so crucial in the working world.”
