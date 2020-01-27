More money for new classrooms at Southwater primary school

Extra money for new classrooms at Southwater Junior Academy has been made available.

Last summer West Sussex County Council allocated £1.1million to replace four double modular units across the junior and infant school sites that had ‘reached their end of life’, each with two classrooms, storage, lobby and toilets.

However the initial budget has proved to be insufficient to replace all four modular units.

This month the cabinet member for education and skills has signed off on the use of an extra £800,000 of developer contributions to plug the project’s budget gap.

The new accommodation is planned to be open at both sites in September 2020.

According to an officers’ report seeking approval for the extra spending: “The proposal to replace the current poor quality accommodation will ensure the schools can continue to provide for the current and projected numbers in the locality and to ensure effective organisation of the schools.”