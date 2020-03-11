Midhurst nursery receives 'outstanding'

A Midhurst nursery has been told it is 'outstanding' for the third inspection in a row.

Midhurst Nursery Class was told this week that it was 'outstanding' across the board, according to an Ofsted report.

An inspection, which took place on February 10, found the overall effectiveness, quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development and leadership and management at the nursery all to be 'outstanding'.

Ofsted inspectors found that children who speak English as an additional language and those with special educational needs or disabilities benefit from 'superb' initiatives from staff.

Part of the report reads: "Children are highly motivated and have a wide range of experiences provided for them, to build on what they already know. They flourish in this stimulating and inclusive setting.

"Staff place a high priority on enhancing children's imagination and their language. For example, children eagerly plan in the pretend doctors' and vets' area which is expertly supported by the well-qualified staff."

Chris Resiegh is the manager of the nursery.

She said: "We have all been so pleased because you can't have a weak link in the team. Every member of staff has to be on point. [The inspector] would ask everyone the same question to make sure we were on the same page.

For the team at Midhurst Nursery Class, their work is a labour or love.

"We wouldn't do it if we didn't. It can be challenging but you have got to like working with young children and enjoy their company.

"Parent have been very pleased for us. They have been very complimentary and said 'we are not surprised'. It's been nice."