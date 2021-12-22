Local MP welcomes skills boost for Chichester city’s univeristy and college

Chichester MP Gillian Keegan

People looking to upskill or retrain will have access to more than 100 short courses starting from September next year, lasting between six weeks to a year, supporting them to space out their studies and learn at a pace that works for them.

More than 20 universities and colleges will offer the courses in subjects where there are skills shortages, such as Digital, Net Zero, Education, STEM and Healthcare –offering an alternative to studying a traditional three-year degree.

A further nine Institutes of Technology were announced on Friday, December 17including The Chichester College Group, bringing the total to 21 across the country and delivering on the government’s manifesto commitment.

Institutes of Technology are unique collaborations between employers, colleges and universities that specialise in offering high-quality Higher Technical Education and training in subjects such as advanced manufacturing, digital and cyber security, aerospace and healthcare, which will deliver the skilled workforce businesses need and get more people into jobs closer to home.

Chichester College will specialise in construction, engineering and manufacturing technologies, plus, information and communication technologies.

On top of this, £150 million has also been awarded by the Department for Education to 100 higher and further education institutions to upgrade facilities and equipment to boost access to higher technical training and flexible courses in key subjects, such as engineering, healthcare and science, that will help tackle regional skills gaps and level up local economies.

Chichester University successfully bid for £1,216,000 which will support the development of a new facility for health provision – including completion of the new build and fitting out for clinical teaching and assessment activity for undergraduate and masters’ level degree provision.

Chichester MP and former Skills Minister, Gillian Keegan said: “Ensuring everyone is given the opportunity to reach their full potential, no matter their age or life stage, is a vital part of our mission to level up this country.

“These investments in nine new Institutes of Technology, including at our very own Chichester College Group, will boost access to more high-quality and flexible education and training – giving people the chance to learn at a pace that is right for them, while ensuring we have the skilled workforce needed to boost our economy.”

“I am hugely excited by the investment into the University of Chichester – which will produce the next generation of local healthcare professionals.