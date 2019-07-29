Investigation into Aldingbourne primary school exam results

Key stage two test results from Aldingbourne Primary School have been suspended and are being investigated, according to West Sussex County Council.

The council said last year's key stage one results from the Westergate Street, Westergate, school were annulled following 'maladministration' found by the Standards and Testing Agency.

A spokesman for West Sussex County Council said: “The Standards and Testing Agency (STA) is currently reviewing the outcome of an investigation into this year’s Key Stage 2 results at Aldingbourne Primary School.

“Parents have been informed that test results are currently suspended pending the outcome. We await the outcome of the review and will work with the school accordingly.

“The STA last year upheld a finding of maladministration following an investigation into the school’s Key Stage 1 assessments for 2018. As a result the STA annulled the full set of results.”