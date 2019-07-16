International circus artists give amazing performance at a Shoreham school

Parents, pupils and staff were astounded by the skills of international artists when Happy’s Circus came to a Shoreham school.

One of the aerialists, flying over the heads of the crowd

The circus visited St Nicolas and St Mary CE Primary School, in Eastern Avenue, as part of the PTA summer fayre and everyone said it was absolutely amazing.

In the build up, Billy the Clown spent the day in the school, entertaining the children.

He stayed for the summer fayre, which included games, stalls, a barbecue and cakes, then went back to the circus for a performance in the Big Top to end the day.

Head teacher David Etherton said: “The artists were extremely talented and everybody was astounded by their skill. The PTA raised a fantastic £4,000 for the school.”

