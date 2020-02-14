In pictures: Pumpkin Patch Day Nursery visits Worthing Fire Station

Denise Franklin, nursery manager at Worthing, said: “We are really passionate about outings within our local community and are very thankful to the firefighters at Worthing for their time, patience and kindness with the children.”
Children from Pumpkin Patch Day Nursery in Worthing and Brighton visited Worthing Fire Station for a tour. The children enjoyed being firefighters for the morning, dressing up, spraying water and climbing into a fire engine.
