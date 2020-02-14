Pumpkin Patch Day Nursery at Worthing Fire Station. Pictures: Steve Robards SR20021301

In pictures: Pumpkin Patch Day Nursery visits Worthing Fire Station

Children from Pumpkin Patch Day Nursery in Worthing and Brighton visited Worthing Fire Station for a tour. The children enjoyed being firefighters for the morning, dressing up, spraying water and climbing into a fire engine.

Denise Franklin, nursery manager at Worthing, said: “We are really passionate about outings within our local community and are very thankful to the firefighters at Worthing for their time, patience and kindness with the children.”

