Ifield and Ardingly College students build solar car to race in the World Solar Challenge

Students at Ifield Community College and Ardingly College are working together to create a solar car.

Their main aim is to take the car to Australia to compete in the World Solar Challenge, a 3,022km race, which starts in Darwin and ends in Adelaide in October.

Molly Morgan, a year 9 student at Ifield Community College, said: “I would never have dreamed that I would be part of such an amazing experience.

“Even today, after over a year of work from all of us, I’m still shocked and so grateful that I got to be part of it.”

They will be one of three from the UK, with the others coming from Cambridge and Durham Universities.

The team have had many other opportunities during the process.

Sudents from both colleges and Ardingly College attended the Albi Eco Race, winning an award for their spirit and dedication.

Molly said: “Both myself and everyone else have learnt so many new skills during this process, such as welding, streamlining, shaping and cutting.”

The World Solar Challenge has run for more than 30 years, with teams made up of students across 30 countries.

David Birkenhead, a science teacher and STEM coordinator at Ifield College, said: “I can comfortably say it one of the best projects we have been involved in, and the opportunities it has offered to the pupils at ICC are immeasurable.

“The hands on activities the students have experienced are amazing; from re-moulding the doors to travelling down to southern France to be part of the the only UK team to take part in the Albi Eco Race.

“The fact the students at ICC willingly give up their Saturdays to work on this project is testament to how dearly they hold it, and interest to become involved is incredibly high.

“Although we are now on our summer break the focus is very much on what we do in the coming year.”

Mr Birkenhead will be going to in Australia with two students, Callum Porter and Rudhi Jeebun.