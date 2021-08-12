Horsham's Tanbridge House School celebrates excellent GCSE results for the class of 2021

A spokesman for the Horsham school said they were 'delighted to celebrate the excellent results for the Class of 2021.

"After an exceptionally challenging year, the hard work and commitment of so many Year 11 students has been underscored by the overwhelming successes that they have achieved at both GCSE and BTEC," the school said. "We are absolutely thrilled that in spite of all the challenges, Year 11 students have got the grades that they deserve."

Jules White, Headteacher, said: “I am absolutely delighted that so many students have seen their hard work pay off. After such challenging times, it is so important that Year 11 have gained the passports for their next steps for success , whether this be for sixth form study, apprenticeships or future work.

Students celebrating their GCSE results at Tanbridge House School

"As well as the students, I must pay tribute to all of my colleagues who have worked so hard to ensure that our students have been able to reach their full potential. The support that we have received from parents and carers has also been overwhelmingly positive. I hope very much that everyone applauds the efforts of our students and all of those up and down the country.”