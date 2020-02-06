Horsham young people given advice on internet safety

Advice has been issued by the council about how to keep Horsham’s young people safe online.

Ahead of Safer Internet Day on February 11, Horsham District Council is supporting the campaign by sharing tips and advice on how to keep young people safe.

The global theme of the campaign is ‘together for a better internet’, with a focus on how young people explore and express their identity online.

Tricia Youtan, the council’s cabinet member for community matters and wellbeing said: “We all read about how young people can be targeted or bullied online, or perhaps have access to inappropriate material, so it’s important for us to know how to talk to them to keep them safe.”

There are things that you can do as a family to ensure young people stay safe while still having an online presence, the council said.

It urged people to talk regularly with their child about how they use technology, how they like to express themselves online and how being online makes them feel.

A spokeswoman added: “Listening to your child will give you the best possible idea of how you can support them.

“Discuss diversity and inclusivity with your child, and talk to them about being respectful to everyone online.

“Make sure they understand how important it is to let you know if they are being abused or bullied online.”

The council urged parents to consider using parental controls and to interact with the things their children do online.

The spokeswoman said: “Talk to them about safe choices they can make, rather than overwhelming them with restrictions.

“The steps you can take to support your child online include using privacy settings on social media.”

For more support and tips, visit www.saferinternetday.org.uk.

