Horsham teacher is recognised at national awards

A Horsham teacher has won an award at a national drama competion.

Collyer’s head of drama Neil Kendall won the Rex Walford award for outstanding creativity for his performance of A Dangerous Woman at the All-England Theatre Festival Final.

With the same show, he has scooped awards for best performer at the Totton Drama Festival, the Sherborne Drama Festival and the West of England Drama Festival at Frome.

Neil said: “I was asked if I would participate as a performer in a national festival of new writing (with The Bench Theatre Company) and that’s how an ended up working on Paul King’s A Dangerous Woman.

“It tells a really important story, that of Kitty Marion – an actress and suffragette who worked tirelessly for women’s rights.”

Neil, who has been teaching at the college for 20 years, is well known for his television writing.

He added: “On stage the play is just a ‘two hander’ (myself and Sarah Ash), with both actors playing a myriad of characters.

“It was a real challenge, so we were exceptionally flattered by all great feedback.”

Collyer’s deputy principal Steve Martell said: “The Collyer’s community are incredibly proud of Neil’s creative achievements.

“He’s a supremely gifted writer, performer and teacher.”