Horsham students’ employability skills are put to the test

Students from a Horsham college were put through their paces during a mock interview session run by consultants.

Collyer’s students in the college’s employability course spent time with a team of experts from Horsham-based Assurity Consulting.

The interview team with some of the candidates

The experts talked through the concept of a job interview and after the mocks spoke to each student individually to provide feedback on their performance and advise on areas they may wish to work on before seeking employment.

Prizes were awarded for the best interview, best CV and covering letter, the best question and best dressed.

Ian Robinson, business support and HR manager, gave his tips about what they look for in candidates, how to stand out from the crowd, methods to build rapport and practical advice on building CVs.

Lucy Hargreaves, employability co-ordinator at the college, said: “Today was about making the best of the talent our young people have got and helping them develop it. All of the students interviewed demonstrated huge potential.

“Assurity’s Ian Robinson has been running some brilliant workshops with our students over the last few months to prepare them for the big day.

“Working from real job descriptions, the group have followed the process of researching the company and job role, completing an application and submitting a CV and covering letter.

“After all the preparation and research, they were then finally put through the rigours of a mock interview by an interview team from Assurity.”

Lucy said: “Well done to everyone who took part today – if it were up to me, I’d say ‘You’re hired’ to all of them.”

Collyer’s deputy principal, Steve Martell, who teaches the employability course, said: “The students have thoroughly enjoyed the experience and through a practical exercise picked up a tremendous amount about the world of work.

“Assurity Consulting have been massively supportive of our employability programme and Ian Robinson’s workshops have been inspirational.

“We can’t thank him enough.”