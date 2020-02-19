Horsham student event explores law of murder

Hannah Pike, centre, and Collyer's Head of Law Janene Weymouth, second right, with Collyer's students
A Horsham school welcomed a representative from the University of Law to host an interactive murder-themed event.

Students had to work in teams to consider elements of a fictional murder scene, led by Hannah Pike, student recruitment manager at the university’s Guildford campus.

Janene Weymouth, head of law at Collyer’s, who organised the event, said: “The Murder File event was fast paced and totally interactive.

“It focused around a murder crime scene and students had to work in teams to consider a number of elements, such as witness statements and evidence supporting a conclusion of whether the death was murder or manslaughter.”

A-Level law student Liberty Farley-Dove said: “I thoroughly enjoyed this event.

“Murder and manslaughter are both topics that I study as part of my A-Level law course, so the content was highly relevant and acted as timely revision as I head towards my final exams.”