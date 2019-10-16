Horsham schools co-host event celebrating Japanese culture and education

A taste of Japan was brought to Horsham thanks to a special event for students interested in learning more about the country.

Collyer’s College teamed up with Rikkyo School in England in Rudgwick to co-host an inaugural convention of Japanese universities, providing A-level students with an insight into studying in Japan.

The event, held at the Horsham college, was open to all sixth-form students across the area with stands managed by students from both schools celebrating Japanese culture.

Students and teachers were able to listen to representatives from some of Japan’s top universities, while also sampling Japanese cuisine. Guest speakers included professor Ikeda, vice-president of Rikkyo University, professor Moriya of Tohoku University, Ms Sakamoto of Ritsumeikan and Ritsumeikan APU Universities and Mr Takata of Keio University.

Dan Lodge, vice-principal of quality and curriculum, helped organise the event and said: “It was a privilege to co-host this convention with our friends from Rikkyo school.

“Our students collaborated really well together to showcase Japanese food, music and culture. To have university professors fly all the way from Japan to speak to sixth-form students both from Collyer’s and across the region was fantastic.”

Rikkyo school’s headmaster Dr Toru Okano and Collyer’s principal Sally Bromley formalised a close relationship between the schools in February, underlining their commitment to organising events that promote cultural and educational exchange.

Dr Okano said: “It was a great honour for us to co-host the Japanese University Convention with Collyer’s.

“The aim of this convention was to promote to British six form students the opportunity to study at a Japanese university following courses that are taught 100 per cent in English.

“We are very pleased that our convention had such a positive impact on the six form students that visited from more than ten different schools and colleges across the south east.

“We are looking forward to meeting British students at Japanese universities in the future.”

Mrs Bromley said: “Staff and students at Collyer’s thoroughly enjoyed the convention and we are incredibly proud of our association with Rikkyo School in England.”

Deputy principal Steve Martell said: “Massive thanks to Dan Lodge who has played a vital role in cementing our wonderful links with Japanese universities and Rikkyo school.”