Horsham school’s move to cut down on plastic

A Horsham school has bought every one of its 900 students a reusable water bottle to cut down on single-use plastic.

Christ’s Hospital stopped handing out plastic bottles after a group of students and staff formed an ‘eco rangers’ group last year.

The group spurred into action when it realised that the school would give out 28,000 single-use plastic bottles for students to use during sports matches, field days and theatre trips.

The school has now invested in providing every student with an insulated, aluminium reusable bottle, branded with the Christ’s Hospital crest.

One year-12 student said: “It’s a great initiative to move towards a greener planet. A big step in the right direction.”

Zoe Munday, the teacher who led the initiative, said: “It seemed crazy to be wasting all those plastic bottles needlessly and drinking bottled water when we have drinkable water on tap.

“It has been scientifically proven that when it comes to mineral content, including calcium and magnesium, there is no benefit to drinking bottled water in the UK, so there was even more reason to make the swap to reusable water bottles.

“The response has been fantastic.Here’s to a more sustainable future for our students.”