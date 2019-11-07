Horsham lecture on Romans’ failure to conquer Scotland

The Horsham District Archaeology Group is to host historian Simon Elliott for a guest lecture on Roman history on Wednesday.

Following the success of his book, Septimius Severus in Scotland, Dr Elliott will speak on the epic but ultimately unsuccessful campaigns to conquer Scotland in AD 209 and AD 210, when the emperor deployed an army of 50,000 men in the north.

Dr Elliott is an honorary research fellow at the University of Kent, trustee of the Council for British Archaeology and ambassador for the Museum of London.

Horsham’s archaeology group was responsible for excavating what is likely to be the largest collection of pieces of a Roman mural crown face pot found in Britain, a discovery that featured in the recent Horsham Museum exhibition and accompanying book, Heritage of Horsham District in 100 Objects.

It is believed that the face on the pot is a goddess that the Romans attributed the power of protecting soldiers.

The talk will form a memorial lecture for one of the group’s founding members, Sue Macauley, who passed away on November 8, 2017.

The event will take place on Wednesday, November 13, from 7.30pm at Brighton Road Baptist Church in Horsham. The cost of attending for non–members is £3.

For more information, email horshamarch@hotmail.co.uk or visit horshamarchaeologygroup.webs.com.