Horsham headteacher who led school for more than a decade to retire

Jules White, head of Tanbridge House School said he will retire on December 31 2021, having been in the post since January 2008.

In a statement, the education campaigner said: “I am immensely proud of our school and extended local community.

“I have been privileged to work alongside a superb leadership team and wonderful staff body for an extended period of time.

Jules White

“I have also been consistently very well supported by a dedicated and highly professional governing body.”

He praised parents, carers and the community for their ‘consistent support’.

Mr White added: “Most importantly, I have enjoyed seeing a large number of students develop and progress during their careers at Tanbridge House School.

“This is a unique privilege for any headteacher and one that has inspired and motivated me over time.”

In his retirement, he said he wants to spend more time with his partner Sam and our two beautiful grown up daughters, Eva and Alice.

Mr White joked: “Hopefully, they will feel the same way too.”

But the head said he will be ‘fully committed’ to the school until his last day.

He added: “In recent times I have been able to work alongside my chair of governors, Morgan Chambers, and my two outstanding deputy headteachers – Mark Sheridan and Vicky Edwards – to ensure that everything runs smoothly including the transition to a new and permanent Headteacher.”

From January 1 next year Mark Sheridan will serve as interim headteacher until 31 August 2022.

Mr White said: “This will allow for the maintenance and continuity of performance and high standards which are a hallmark of our school.

“It will also ensure that there is plenty of time for a full appointment process for the permanent position of headteacher to take place - probably in March / April 2022.

“The governor’s decision to offer Mark Sheridan the post of interim headteacher is fully endorsed by Vicky Edwards and our Leadership Team.

“I am absolutely delighted that he has accepted this opportunity and know that, whilst he will wish to put his own stamp on things, the fundamental values that we all share – care, kindness and achievement – will be very safe in his hands.”

He added that the decision to announce his retirement was in keeping with his desire from ‘day one’ to always act with transparency, integrity and clarity.