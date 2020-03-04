Horsham Ariel academy’s annual showcase success

A Horsham theatre academy has held its annual showcase of dancing, drama and singing.

The two-hour long varied programme featured performances from members of the academy, aged five to 19, as well as the Othellos+ group of students with special needs.

Derek Sturt, who has worked for many years at The Capitol Theatre in Horsham, and wife Sue reviewed the showcase.

They said: “The lights went down and the show started with the full academy slowly coming on stage to the song Rise Up.

“They choreographed their way on and off the stage with great precision. It was a wonderful opening number with a sea of red and black T-shirts.

“They then wowed us with a mixture of dancing, drama and singing that came across as professional and well-rehearsed.

“Having been active in musical theatre, we were especially interested in the sung pieces, even though we weren’t always familiar with the songs, they were performed with great style, by all the groups, showing some very talented students and great harmonies as well as storytelling.

“The drama pieces were performed with great presence, feeling, understanding and awareness of using the stage well, although occasionally quite dark in nature.

“In these days, where teaching and appreciation of the arts is being greatly reduced in our schools and colleges, we must congratulate Ariel for the brilliant work they are doing, bringing something different to their lives with amazing success.”

Ariel Company Theatre has founded six drama academies in West Sussex since 2006, with the Horsham academy the most recent to have been opened.

Horsham’s academy principal Ben Simpson said: “I am beyond proud of all our students. The past year I have had the honour of seeing our students grow in confidence and stature.

“The Horsham academy is the fastest growing Ariel has experienced and their first showcase was a real testimony of the students’ and my tutors’ hard work.”

The showcase took place at the New Bury Theatre at Hurstpierpoint College on Sunday, February 16.