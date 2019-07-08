HM Coastguard Shoreham leads Sea Scouts training on River Adur

Shoreham Sea Scouts took to the water for safety training with the team at HM Coastguard Shoreham.

The training in the River Adur for 3rd Shoreham Sea Scouts included how to exit the water safely in strong currents, cold water shock and safe floating.

All ten Shoreham coastguards were involved in the water safety training for 3rd Shoreham Sea Scouts

Carl Ladkin, coastguard rescue officer, said: “It’s life skills like this that will stay with the Scouts forever, even more so living so close to the River Adur with its currents and the coast.

“With the Scouts doing so many water activities, you never know if or when you will need to put things like this into practice.

“The Scouts thoroughly enjoyed it. I think the coastguards had as much fun as the kids and we look forward to meeting up soon to further water safety to all.”

All ten Shoreham coastguards took part in the training. They are keen to promote water safety in the area and frequently visit schools to give talks on how to stay safe on the coast.