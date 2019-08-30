New Bohunt School planned at North Horsham development - main teaching block south west view

Here’s what a new school north of Horsham could look like

Plans for a new school within the proposed north of Horsham development have been submitted by the Department of Education in consultation with Legal and General, who are the applicants for the whole site.

It will be a new Bohunt school and will provide a nursery for 50 pupils, a primary school for 420 pupils; including a reception, and a secondary school for 1,200 pupils.

Wider land for north of Horsham development with the red square being the site for the new school.
Wider land for north of Horsham development with the red square being the site for the new school.
Other 3rd Party
Buy a Photo
Site layout for the new Bohunt School at North Horsham
Site layout for the new Bohunt School at North Horsham
Other 3rd Party
Buy a Photo
Bohunt School planned north of Horsham - main teaching block south east view
Bohunt School planned north of Horsham - main teaching block south east view
Other 3rd Party
Buy a Photo
New Bohunt School planned at North Horsham development - main teaching block north west view
New Bohunt School planned at North Horsham development - main teaching block north west view
Other 3rd Party
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 5