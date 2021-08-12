Headteacher’s ‘pride’ after students’ exam success at specialist Mid Sussex school

LVS Hassocks in Sayers Common - a specialist school for young people with autism - remained fully open during lockdowns to ensure continuity of education for students.

And today headteacher Jen Weeks spoke of her pride in students’ GCSE and BTEC exams.

Among them were eight students entered for Maths GCSE of which 63 per cent achieved grade 4 or above; seven students entered for English Language GCSE of which 57 per cent achieved grade 4 or above; 10 Level 2 BTEC Home Cooking skills awarded; and 11 Level 2 Cambridge Technical Awards in Science.

Students at LVS Hassocks are celebrating exam success

There was a 100 per cent pass rate for ICT & Art Level 1 BTECs and a GCSE Art pass rate of 75 per cent.

Seven students entered for History with four students gaining above a 4; and seven students successfully achieved the Duke of Edinburgh Award (Bronze).

All Key Stage 3 students completed Entry Level (levels 1-3) in English, Maths and ICT.

School principal Jen Weeks said: “At LVS Hassocks we aim to create the right environment for students with autism to thrive - an environment that considers individual needs and balances that with their academic, social and emotional progress.

“I’m proud of the resilience our students and staff have shown throughout the year and thrilled with this success.”

She added: “For autistic students, being able to take part in lessons, assessments and exams can be especially challenging due to the increased anxiety around those.