GCSE results 2019: Steyning Grammar School students make record progress

Steyning Grammar School is celebrating as pupils achieved a record year of GCSE results.

The school achieved a record Progress 8 figure of 0.25, the score which measures the progress children make between the end of primary school and the end of secondary school.

Pupils at Steyning Grammar School recieved their GCSE results

The figure shows all students are achieving ‘significantly better’ than national averages, a spokesman for the school said.

Here’s how the new GCSE grading system works

The school saw record top end achievement with 48 per cent of students getting at least one grade 7 and 11 per cent of students getting at least one grade 9.

Students also excelled in science with 75 per cent achieving at least two grade 4s or above and 25 per cent of students achieving a grade 9 in biology.

Headteacher, Nick Wergan, said: “I could not be prouder of every student; these results show how hard they worked and the great teaching they received from our fantastic staff team.

“At Steyning Grammar we believe every student can be stretched academically from their own starting points, by developing learning character alongside the best pastoral support.

“These results are well deserved and gives our students the platform to truly flourish.”

A spokesman added the school was ‘proud’ of the way its students have responded to the new, more demanding GCSE and BTEC courses.

He said: “Congratulations to all our students and staff for their hard work and dedication.

“We look forward to welcoming students back into our successful sixth form college.”

The Basics 4 measure, where a student achieves both maths and English at grades 4 to 9, has leapt six per cent to 70 per cent of students.

The spokesman added: “We are proud of the fact we continue to teach a broad and balanced curriculum.

“We are particularly pleased with the progress of students in photography, music and health and social care where students on average achieved one grade better than students completing these courses nationally.

“Many of our students did exceptionally well and we would like to congratulate them all.

“We would particularly like to celebrate the progress of those students who achieved more than ten grades 7-9; well done to Zoe Butchers, Amy Howell, Mabel Huntly, Hannah Lazenby, Jasmine Louis, James Millineux, Daniel Pavitt, Alice Payton-White, Kiera Short, Emmeline Swales and Daisy Taylor.

“We are also like to celebrate those that made fantastic progress, achieving many grades higher than expected; James Watson, Amy Roberts, Emma Stephenson, Alice Jackson and Fabia Butler-Laplace.”

