GCSE results 2019: Millais in Horsham ‘absolutely delighted’ with ‘exceptional’ results

The headteacher at Millais in Horsham has praised the pupils’ ‘excellent’ GCSE results.

Pupils at the school achieved an average of 55.9 by the Attainment 8 measure, Dr Alison Lodwick said.

This is equivalent to grade 6 (a good B pass) across their eight best subject results.

She said she expects the Progress 8 result, the score which measures the progress children make between the end of primary school and the end of secondary school, to be 0.56, which means the cohort achieved half a grade above national expectation in each of their best eight subjects on average.

Dr Lodwick added: “Despite the increased demands of the new GCSEs, Millais remains steadfast in our pursuit of excellence and therefore is absolutely delighted to be celebrating another year of exceptional performance.

“Excellent examination results in terms of both high attainment and high achievement, both of which are above the national average, reflects the tremendous hard work of the students and staff.

When traditional measures are applied, then 80 per cent of students achieved a standard pass (grade 4 or above) in both English language and mathematics and 55 per cent achieved a strong pass (grade 5 or above) which is well above the national average.”

At Millais, 88 per cent of the cohort are entered for English Baccalaureate (EBacc) subjects which forms a distinctive feature of the curriculum offer, Dr lodwick said.

She added: “This year 45 per cent of our students achieved strong passes in English and maths, in science, a modern language and history or geography and the average points score for EBacc subjects was 5.22 which is also above the national score.

“The remarkable achievement across all subjects is reflected in the 31 per cent of the cohort achieving the equivalent of five or more grades at 7,8 and 9 which is tremendous.

“Amongst our top performing students are Freya Andrews, Darcy Bartlett and Emily Pink who achieved nine, eight and seven grades all at grade 9 respectively.”

Dr Lodwick said each year the school endeavours to live up to its reputation as ‘one of the highest performing (non-selective) state schools in the country’ and this year’s results maintain that.

She added: “This is yet another outstanding year for Millais of which we are extremely proud.

“Congratulations to each one of our year 11 students as they have been truly rewarded for their hard work and commitment which they have demonstrated over a number of years”.

