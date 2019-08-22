GCSE results 2019: Horsham’s Tanbridge House school celebrates ‘exceptional’ results

Tanbridge House School in Horsham is celebrating as initial figures suggest it is in the top 10 per cent of schools nationally,

The school achieved a Progress 8 figure of +0.47, the score which measures the progress children make between the end of primary school and the end of secondary school.

Pupils celebrate 'exceptional' results at Tanbridge

Indicative figures suggest that these once again put the school within the top 10% in the country, according to the school.

Headteacher Jules White said: “I am delighted to receive these exam results and would like to congratulate students and staff on their achievements.

“Results in areas such as English, maths, science and a range of other subjects were exceptional and reflect the hard work of students and colleagues alike.

“As always, I would like to thank parents, carers and other members of the school community for their ongoing support.”

