GCSE results 2019: Cranleigh School celebrates a year of record grades

At Cranleigh School 20 per cent of all results were a grade 9, the highest grade on offer.

Almost nearly half of all grades acheived were a 9 or 8 according to the school.

Cranleigh School celebrated a record year of results

Ninety-nine per cent of students gained five or more GCSEs at 9 to 4 grade and 77 per cent of all pupils achieved 9 to 7 in the core subjects of maths and English.

Headmaster, Mr Martin Reader, said: “Each year Cranleigh pupils prove it is possible to succeed without a narrow focus.

“Our year 11s have already succeeded at the highest levels in sports, music and performance, and through clubs, activities, house life and charity work have developed into rounded and confident young people.

“We are genuinely excited about their futures and are looking forward to working alongside them in their Sixth Form.”

More than half of the year group achieved seven or more grades 9 to 7 and 20 per cent of the cohort achieved an outstanding ten or more grades 9 to 7.

One pupil, Scarlett Schutte, achieved straight grade 9s and a further nine pupils achieved all 9-8; Oyinade Adegbite, Jess Church, Floss Esplen, Robin Greenstock, Hermione Hampton, Issy Lock, James Patient, Oliver Witts and Darcy Zander.

This year is the first which sees the new 9-1 grading system adopted across all subjects. The change from letters to numbers, with more options for the grades, was designed to coincide with the upgrading of GCSEs to make them more rigorous and more differentiation at the top end.

Deputy head academic, Mr David Boggitt, added: “We are delighted with these results, particularly given that staff and pupils have been working towards significant changes to the exams and the grading schema.

“We’d like to offer congratulations to all of our year 11 pupils and to the common room who have worked so hard to help them achieve their goals.”

The majority of students will remain at Cranleigh to join the sixth form and continue their studies to A level, according to the school.

