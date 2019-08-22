GCSE results 2019: Christ’s Hospital in Horsham praises ‘inspirational’ results

The headmaster of Christ’s Hospital school in Horsham has praised his pupils’ (I)GCSE results.

At the school 37 per cent of all grades achieved were equivalent to an A*, with 64 per cent of all grades at A grade or above and 96 per cent A* to C.

Pupils at Christ's Hospital received their GCSE results

Here’s how the new GCSE grading system works

With the new level 9 to 1 grading available in more subjects, this allowed many of the most able pupils to achieve the top grade, a spokesman for the school said.

Out of all the grades achieved, 117 were the top level 9, equating to 15 per cent of the cohort.

The school performed well in maths and science with 74.2 per cent of all maths grades achieved being equivalent to a level 7 or higher; in triple science, 69 per cent of all grades achieved were equivalent to a level 7 or higher and in English 91 per cent of grades achieved were A* to B.

At the school 30 pupils achieved at least ten A or A* grades out of a cohort of 121 and 24 pupils achieved at least 8 A*s.

The spokesman sent ‘special congratulations’ to, Theodore Murton 12 A*s (seven of which were at level 9), Sophie Lambert 11 A*s (five at level 9), Katherine Linaker 11 A*s, one A (four at level 9), Imani Tokpanoude ten A*s (six at level 9), Felix Adena 10 A*s (three at level 9), Aidan Caunter ten A*s, two A (one at level 9), Manon Howard ten A*s, one A (one at level 9), Cameron Smith 10 A*s, one B (four at level 9),

Headmaster Simon Reid said: “Considering the journey that many of our pupils will have undertaken to get to this point, these are inspirational results.

“They and their teachers deserve loud praise for them. It is always easy to show that individuals have achieved at the ‘top’ end; however, unwaveringly light must also be shone on the many people in this cohort who did not gain an A* or A-grade but whose results reflect their very best.

“Christ’s Hospital will continue to be proud of its GCSE pupils because they embrace their school journey, negotiate its hurdles, and almost always emerge having done their very best.”

Read more: Horsham, Crawley, Haywards Heath and Burgess Hill August bank holiday supermarket opening hours: your guide for Tesco, Sainsbury’s, Morrisons, Asda, Lidl, Aldi, Waitrose, and Co-op

Read more: Twenty-nine shotguns surrendered to Sussex Police

Read more: Police speak out after man dies in incident near Horsham