Funding gives Billingshurst students a learning boost

The Weald School was able to participate in the International Year of the Periodic Table thanks to a grant awarded by the Royal Society of Chemistry.

Students at The Weald School in Billingshurst have been able to participate in the International Year of the Periodic Table thanks to a grant being awarded by the Royal Society of Chemistry.

The money was used to produce a large, wall-mounted, tiled version of the periodic table.

The International Year of the Periodic Table is celebrating the 150th anniversary since Dmitri Mendeleev discovered the layout of the periodic table based on the properties of the chemical elements, a design which today’s Periodic Table is based on.

Students in year seven and eight were allocated chemical elements and asked to research the properties, history or uses of their element and then to design a tile.

Every tile was judged and the winning designs were printed on to ceramic tiles and hung as a permanent display in the science department as a constant reminder to the students about the importance of the elements and why they are arranged as Mendeleev placed them.

Students and visitors alike, passing through the department, are drawn to the colourful display, a spokesman for the school said.

He added: “Everyone appreciates different aspects of the designs as they are so varied and eye-catching.

“The display gives our students some information about each element, they are seen gazing at the tiled elements and pointing out aspects that they have seen.

“We are very grateful for the opportunity provided to The Weald School by the Royal Society of Chemistry as this project would not have been realised without their support.”

