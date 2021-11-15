Fishbourne Pre-School allocated £45,000 by Chichester District Council

Fishbourne Pre-school has been allocated the funds to expand its classrooms and outdoor facilities.

The money is being allocated specifically towards creating a new classroom; accessible toilets; a replacement canopy; and, all-weather flooring.

The total cost of the projects is estimated at just over £90,000.

Section 106 money is collected from housing developers when there is a need to balance the pressure created by a new development with improvements to the surrounding area.

In this instance, it had been identified at the time of the planning application that the pre-school needed to expand in light of local demand.

The improvements will enable Fishbourne Pre-School to accommodate more children from the local area. This includes accepting two year olds, which has been identified as a local need.

These new developments will increase capacity to 35 children per session.

Councillor Roy Briscoe, Cabinet Member for Community Services and Culture commented: “We are delighted to have been able to support the Fishbourne Pre-School with their new facilities by approving Section 106 contributions for the project and helping them through the process.

“We look forward to seeing the pre-school going from strength to strength, supporting new and existing families, and I hope that both children and staff enjoy their new surroundings.”

“Back in 2016, we began the journey to expand our pre-school to meet the growing demands of the local community,” said Sallie Sumnall, Treasurer at Fishbourne Preschool.

“Thanks to the S106 funding we have been able to brighten up the pre-school and provide an excellent working environment for all.