West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service have issued a warning to people to take extra care when carrying out DIY at home.

Last year West Sussex Fire were called to over 70 cases related to DIY, including fires started by electrical wiring battery chargers and wielding.

The service recommend reading all the instructions on the device you are using, clearing your worksurface from any obstacles and only buying equipment from reputable sources.

The warning comes after off-duty firefighter Simon Woodland sustained injuries after using a disc incorrectly labelled – which claimed to be compatible with household angle grinders.

Head of Prevention, Nicki Peddle, said: “If you’re thinking of taking on a DIY project, no matter how experienced you are, it’s vital that you implement the proper safety measures before getting started."

“There are many potential risks associated with DIY, and the consequences of dismissing safety precautions doesn’t bear thinking about.