‘Extensive flooding’ around Horsham school

Heavy rain has caused ‘extensive flooding’ around a school in Horsham.

The Hills Farm Lane entrance to Tanbridge House school is currently blocked by flooding, a spokeswoman for the school said.

She added: “There is extensive flooding around the school site, especially on the bridge at Hills Farm Lane which is almost certain to remain impassable for the rest of today and tomorrow.”

The spokeswoman urged parents to remind their children to set off in good time and use the main entrance or the entrance via the Tesco footbridge as alternatives.

She added: “The very wet weather is expected to continue into tomorrow.

“Please could I urge you not to come onto the school site when we depart tomorrow.”

The spokeswoman said there is a change of ‘complete gridlock’ due to the number of parents on site ‘especially when bus lanes are used inappropriately’.

She added: “If you could organise to meet your child a short distance from the school site and in a safe place, it would be much appreciated.”

