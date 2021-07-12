‘Delight’ as Worthing High School holds prom for year 11 students

Head teacher Pan Panayiotou said it was a fantastic opportunity to celebrate the students’ achievements and provide them with their certificates and awards.

He added: “Looking back at March 2020, where students had short notice on the first lockdown and knowing that they would not be able to sit their exams or have their end of year prom, I made a promise to them that we would get them back and be able to celebrate their achievements.

“I am delighted we were able to do that and for the students to have a form of closure to their high school years.

Worthing High School prom 2021

“We fully appreciate that not all schools were able to carry out a school prom, but we were very clear, providing we could do so in a Covid safe manner and parents, staff and students supported the event, we would look to find a way to make it happen.”

Mr Panayiotou said as a head teacher, there are many occasions where he feels emotional, and the prom is one of them.

“I am always immensely proud of our students, and it is a pleasure to welcome them to their prom and then sit down and listen to their future plans and dreams, which are truly inspiring,” he continued.

“The last 18 months has been difficult for all students and even more so for our year 11’s as they navigated their way through GCSE studies, whilst the world around them changed significantly both in the delivery of their education and wider changes in society.

“I know that all our students from both 2020 and 2021 will go on to be highly successful in whatever they choose to study and as a school, Worthing High, is proud to have been able to guide them over the last five years to make them positive, caring, kind young adults.”

Mr Panayiotou said it was immensely rewarding to see the character the students’ have shown and they all have epitomised the school’s core values, none more so than resilience.

“It was a pleasure to be able to mark these occasions and we wish them all the best in their future endeavours,” he added.

