Decision on construction access route for new Woodlands Meed college next month

A decision on a temporary access route for traffic during the construction of a new college for Woodlands Meed could be made next month.

Back in February West Sussex County Council confirmed more than £20million would be made available to finally complete the Burgess Hill special school.

However a formal decision is still due to be made by the cabinet in May.

One of the main issues is the route of the temporary construction access to allow building work to go ahead.

A potential route is across the side of Folders Meadow, managed by Burgess Hill Town Council.

Earlier this month, town councillors unanimously agreed to support such an access if necessary and to seek any required consents.

Meanwhile the first joint meeting was held on March 10, where the basis for proceeding with the project was agreed.

According to an update posted by the governors on Woodlands Meed’s website, detailed design work is currently being carried out looking at alternatives and a decision will be taken at the next meeting.

They added: “Once this decision is made, it will be possible to have a clearer idea of a programme for the works. The Governors noted however, the assurance from Andrew Edwards, director of property and assets, that he has been requested to compress the construction period as much as possible.”

Back in February, Nigel Jupp, WSCC’s cabinet member for education and skills, suggested a completion date of summer/autumn 2023.

However parents and campaigners have called for this project to be accelerated given the current facilities for students are not adequate.

A post on the Complete Woodlands Meed campaign group’s Facebook page says the next joint meeting will be held on April 1 and may be a video meeting.