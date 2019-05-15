Cranleigh nursery gets outstanding Ofsted hatrick

A Cranleigh nursery is ‘ecstatic’ to have received its third outstanding rating from Ofsted.

Little Harriers was excited to show off its nursery and all the varied activities it had to offer.

The Ofsted inspector arrived as the pre-school group was being loaded into the mini buses for a morning at forest school.

Lucy, director and early years teacher, said: “What a great opportunity to show off Little Harrier’s amazing outdoor learning environment.”

She added that Little Harriers is extremely proud of its ‘wonderful’ team for all their hard work and dedication.

The inspector spent time observing activities out in the large outdoor garden complete with chickens offering even more extensive learning opportunities.

The children in babies and little toddlers’ groups were excited to welcome the inspector into their rooms.

They showed off their tower building and the Dear Zoo posting activity.

Lucy added that she was overjoyed to receive the outstanding grade for a third time in a row.

She said: “As you can imagine Little Harriers are extremely proud and couldn’t wait to let all of their parents know the exciting news.”