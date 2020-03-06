Confusion lingers over status of new college plans for Woodlands Meed

Campaigners fighting for a new purpose-built college at Woodlands Meed School in Burgess Hill have expressed confusion over the decision-making process at County Hall.

Last month Nigel Jupp, West Sussex County Council’s cabinet member for education and skills, confirmed more than £20million would be available to finally complete the special school over the next three-and-a-half years.

But campaigners voiced their ‘confusion’ on Wednesday night (March 4) due to the forward plan showing a decision to allocate funding for project delivery had been moved back to May.

They also expressed ‘disappointment’ that neither the cabinet member nor any representative was present at the Central and South Mid Sussex County Local Committee meeting in Hurstpierpoint.

The argument for increasing the proposed new college to more than 100 pupils was also voiced as was support for attempting to bring the completion date forward from the current estimate of summer/autumn 2023.

Campaigner Karen George asked: “We are totally confused. What decisions are we waiting on in May?”

Andrew Barrett-Miles (Con, Burgess Hill North) suggested this would be more of a ‘procedural’ decision, adding: “I actually feel reasonably confident now it will be delivered. I think this is just a procedural matter.”

He pointed out that approval of all significant projects were ‘subject to business cases’.

Mrs George also requested a milestone plan, saying: “We are fed up with decisions being pushed back.”

Kirsty Lord (LDem, Hassocks and Burgess Hill South) said elected representatives would also be pushing for a timeline so they could measure ‘what is being achieved or not’.

Anne Jones (Con, Burgess Hill East), chair of the CLC, said: “We have to ensure the building will start as soon as possible and officers have assured us that is what they are working towards.”

Campaigners were told the first of a series of meetings between the school, governors and the county council would be held on Tuesday (March 10).

Marion Wilcock, chair of governors at Woodlands Meed, described how they would be meeting professionals not politicians at this meeting.

A new project manager had been promised, while Haverstock would be retained.

She said: “We are holding on to the fact we have got this far and we will see what transpires in the meeting on the 10th of March.

“That will tell us whether we are going forward or not.”

Town and district councillor Janice Henwood described how the town was growing and felt the new college should be built for more than 100 pupils.

Andrew Lea (Con, Lindfield and High Weald) responded: “It should be for more. It’s flipping obvious there are going to be more kids living in this district. Need is only going to go up.”