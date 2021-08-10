Christ's Hospital students praised for 'tenacity and resilience' as A level and Pre-U grades are revealed

Revealing the A level and Pre-U results gained by students, a school spokesman said today: "Following on from what has been another profoundly challenging year, Christ’s Hospital is celebrating the real success within its talented cohort of A Level/Pre-U pupils. The tenacity and resilience shown by all pupils in the wake of the COVID restrictions, periods of remote learning, and cancellation of public exams has been heart-warming, and all the pupils should be rightly proud of their accomplishments.

"After a robust period of assessment to generate the evidence required for the Teacher Assessed Grades, almost 30 per cent of all Pre-U and A Level grades achieved were equivalent to an A* with 62% of all grades awarded being an A or A* grade. The average UCAS points achieved by the cohort was 143, which is only 1 point short of an average attainment of AAA. Out of a cohort of 118 pupils, 228 of the 373 grades awarded were at A grade or higher and three pupils achieved the coveted D1 grade. Congratulations should go to Masie Howard (D1, Mandarin), Theodore Murton (D1, Mandarin) and Mutsuki Seki (D1, Music). A huge proportion, 40 per cent (51 pupils out of the cohort of 118), achieved a minimum of one A* grade and more than 50 pupils achieved overall grades equivalent to AAA or higher.

"These results represent some fantastic individual challenges that have been overcome alongside some notable achievements."

Christ's Hospital students are celebrating their results

Pupil achieving top grades included:

Hong Wong A*, A, A, D3, B (Architecture, Bath)

Yui Fujomori A*, A*, A*, A* (Computer Science and Economics, St Andrews)

Ben Hobart A*, A*, A*, A* (Economics and Management, Oxford)

Otto Jakubowski A*, A*, A*, A* (Philosophy and Mathematics, Edinburgh)

Chun (Adams) Lau A*, A*, A*, A* (Medicine, Malta)

Giselle Liu A*, A*, A*, A* (Natural Sciences, UCL)

Theodore Murton D1, A*, A*, A* (Gap Year)

Mutsuki Seki D1, A*, A*, A* (Music, Cambridge)

Dan Yamamoto A*, A*, A*, A* (Biochemistry, Imperial)

Junlin (Rock) Du A*, A*, A*, A (Physics, UCL)

Jessica Hurley A*, A*, A*, A (English Language and Literature, Oxford)

Laura Johnstone A*, A*, A*, A (Chemistry, Bristol)

Alberto Verdu Canadas A*, A*, A, A (French and Economics, Warwick)

Oluwatomisin Magbagbeola A*, A, A, D3 (Electrical & Electronic Engineering, Manchester)

Jinhuang (John) Chen A*, A*, A* (Physics, UCL)

Yiduo (Monica) Chen A*, A*, A* (Mathematics with Management & Finance, KCL)

Sophie Lambert A*, A*, A* (Medicine, Exeter)

Jemima Nicklin A*, A*, A* (Film and Television, Bristol)

Lucy North A*, A*, A* (Modern Languages, Exeter)

Yuxin Ye A*, A*, A* (Economics, Warwick)

Simon Reid, Headteacher of Christ’s Hospital said: “Again in 2021, I am as pleased for pupils whose B, C or D-grades are their A*s - the sorts of people whose maturity, honesty and resilience has brought them to the peak of their achievements – as I am of others who have gained ‘top’ grades. In the punishing conditions of 2021 assessments, it is right that our pupils, up and down the land, are rewarded exceptionally. These grades are a fair reflection of what pupils achieve when the assessment method is different. Well done to them all.”

All six current pupils holding offers from Oxbridge achieved their required grades and one Old Blue has gained the requisite grades for Oxbridge entry. A further three pupils securing places to study medicine. Out of the cohort, 80 per cent of the offers pupils accepted were from 'higher tariff' universities, the school said. This means many pupils will be taking up places with prominent universities including Manchester, Kings College London, Exeter, Bristol, Loughborough, Warwick and University College London.