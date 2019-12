Haskins Roundstone Garden Centre has donated a Christmas tree to St Margaret’s Primary School in Angmering.

Pupils have been given the opportunit to decorate it, giving them a great start to their end-of-year festivities.

Trish Ramsey, senior outdoor assistant at Haskins, with pupils at St Margaret's Primary School, Angmering

Trish Ramsey, senior outdoor assistant and cultivation street ambassador at the garden centre, has been getting to know the school through her work promoting horticulture in the community.