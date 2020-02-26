Christ’s Hospital pupils’ rail safety posters to be used in train stations

A Horsham school has held a rail safety event for year five pupils from five primary schools in the area.

Christ’s Hospital School hosted a fun and educational rail safety workshop delivered by the Sussex Community Rail Partnership, after which the children used this knowledge to create posters to promote rail safety.

The posters will have text and logos added by art teachers at the school and then will be displayed across railway stations on the Arun Valley line, from Gatwick to Chichester, as part of Rail Safety Week in June.

The 18 children were from Arunside Primary School, Greenway Academy, Shelley Primary School, St John’s Catholic Primary School and Holy Trinity Primary School.

Maddy Mills, education officer for the Sussex Community Rail Partnership, said: “The pupils were a delight to work with. The workshop focused on railway safety and we discussed lots of different safety scenarios.

“I’m excited to see the pupils’ finished posters to promote rail safety.”

Rail safety is part of the Go Learn education programme, delivered by the Sussex Community Rail Partnership, along with Southern Rail.

The programme helps children develop confidence and skills for safe, independent travel when using public transport to travel to school.

The children were treated to a couple of breaks for refreshments and lunch, as well as the chance to watch the school’s lunchtime band parade.

One Greenway Academy pupil said: “I really enjoyed making the posters, I loved the buffet lunch, and the band parade was pretty loud but it was still fun.”

The school band dates back to the 19th century and accompanies the pupils’ traditional daily march into the dining hall at lunchtime.