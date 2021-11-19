Children in Need 2021: Our Lady Queen of Heaven Catholic Primary School community rally around to support charity

As well as holding an own clothes day, children took part in lots of activities and learning inspired by the work of Children in Need and other charities.

Assistant Head Teacher, Louise Burrows, said: "The children have been brilliant today and we’re delighted to have raised almost £400 to support this brilliant cause.

"As ever, the community at OLQOH have gone the extra mile and made a real different to the lives of others. I’m incredibly proud of all of them."