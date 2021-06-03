Chichester teaching students create reflective garden for primary school pupils

Stephanie Stewart, Hannah Blackman, Olivia Vickery and Lisa Sullivan are studying to be primary school teachers and have been raising money for the project.

Their vision was to make gabion benches for the garden, paint parts of it, add planters for herbs and install a sail shade to make it more inviting for students.

A £250 donation from Taylor Wimpey Southern Counties helped the students finish the project.

The four University of Chichester students created the garden as part of their final-year project

The students said: “We are incredibly grateful to Taylor Wimpey Southern Counties for supporting us as this donation has enabled us to buy supplies and build a reflective garden perfect for the school.

“We thoroughly enjoyed the project and worked together to create a space that the school could be proud of.

“They were happy with the final outcome and it’s been a brilliant initiative.”

Chidham Parochial Primary School has benefitted from the Taylor Wimpey donation as part of the homebuilder’s community outreach programme.

The four University of Chichester students created the garden as part of their final-year project

Roz Wells, sales and marketing director at Taylor Wimpey Southern Counties, said: “As part of our community outreach activity we look to identify and give multiple regular small donations to local causes in the communities close to our developments.

“We thought the Reflective Garden was a great idea and a project we could certainly get behind.

“We hope the school are pleased with the space and that their children benefit from this for years to come.”

---

The four University of Chichester students created the garden as part of their final-year project