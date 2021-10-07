Bognor girl reads 766,244 words over summer to help school win £100 of book vouchers

Pupils from Edward Bryant School, in London Road, averaged 7,111 words read per child to win the Schoolsworks trust Summer Reading Challenge.

All children were challenged to continue to read and quiz using the Accelerated Reader scheme during the six-week summer holiday, with over 450 quizzes taken by children from the seven schools who are part of the trust.

Emma Purkis, acting head teacher at Edward Bryant, said: “We are delighted that so many of our children kept reading this summer, and to be able to boost our school library with these book vouchers.

Schoolsworks chief executive Chris Seaton with Emma Purkis, acting head teacher at Edward Bryant School, and summer reading champion Ella

“A special mention must go to Ella in year four who managed to read 766,244 words during the summer and quiz on 12 books. We are very proud that she was awarded with a £20 voucher for her incredible achievement!”

Ella said: “I loved this challenge and my favourite read was The Last Olympian in the Percy Jackson series.”

Schoolsworks currently supports seven schools across West Sussex from Selsey to Worthing, with an eighth school due to join later this term.

In a bid to encourage children to read over the summer holidays, the challenge was designed to reward the school with the most read words per child over the summer holiday.

As winners of the Schoolsworks Summer Reading Challenge, Edward Bryant was presented with £100 of book vouchers to spend on library books.

Downsbrook Primary School in Worthing came second with an average of 6,080 words and was presented with £50 of vouchers.

Chris Seaton, chief executive of Schoolsworks, said: “It’s been very important to us to inspire children across our schools to read over the summer. Reading is a vital key to learning; it transcends every subject, broadens vocabulary and improves children’s insight into all of the work they do.