Award-winning author works with Steyning children to promote reading for pleasure

Author visits are having a positive impact on Steyning pupils, encouraging them to read for pleasure.

Colourful picture books by Elys Dolan are now the most popular choice in the school library, as the children have been working with the author herself.

Author visits are having a positive impact at Steyning CE Primary School

She visited Steyning CE Primary School recently for a fun-filled day, working with the children on their own stories and illustrations.

An award-winning children’s author, Elys is the school’s patron of illustration and this was her second visit. She is working with the children to promote reading for pleasure through a focus on illustration.

Leia Sands, school librarian, said: “The children love having Elys to visit. The positive impact of author visits on the children’s desire to read is amazing.

“Without a doubt, Elys’ books are the most requested books in the school library since the children have had the opportunity to work with her. They love Elys’ hilarious, eye-catching illustrations.

“We are very grateful to our school’s PTA for funding these visits this academic year.”

The children worked on designing settings for a story, learned how to draw characters from Elys’ books and had the opportunity to speak to her in person at a book signing, organised through Steyning Bookshop.