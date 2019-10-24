Angmering Silent Silhouette donated by parish council to benefit schoolchildren

A Silent Silhouette commemorating the First World War has been donated by Angmering Parish Council for the benefit of schoolchildren in the village.

The Royal British Legion silent soldier has been placed outside St Wilfrid’s Catholic Primary School, in Arundel Road, and was officially presented by council chairman John Oldfield on Tuesday, October 22.

Angmering Parish Council chairman John Oldfield, right, presents the Silent Silhouette to deputy head teacher Natalie Carless, with local historian Roger Miles and children from the school. Picture: Steve Robards SR23101902

Silhouettes were produced by the Armed Forces charity to mark the final year of the World War One centenary, with the aim of saying thank you to those who ‘served, sacrificed, rebuilt and changed the nation’.

Roger Miles, organiser of the village’s World War One commemorations, said: “Very generously, the parish council donated this silent soldier silhouette to the village and now, at my suggestion, we are very pleased that it is located outside St Wilfrid’s school, since children at both St Wilfrid’s and also the other primary school, St Margaret’s, and The Angmering School, will have both world wars as part of their ongoing syllabus, and it seems appropriate.”

The site was chosen as the silhouette will greet St Wilfrid’s pupils each morning and will be passed regularly by pupils from St Margaret’s. It will also be prominently visible to visitors exploring the village.

Historically, the location has a special poignancy, as adjacent to the school is the former presbytery, a legacy of a notable former priest, Fr John Price, and his long-time housekeeper Grace, from when St Wilfred’s was not only a school but also the village Roman Catholic church.

Until his death on Remembrance Sunday in 1984, which fell on Armistice Day that year, Mr Price, 74, had served for many years as the padre to the local Royal British Legion, so the soldier serves as a fitting memorial to him, too.