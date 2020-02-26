Amber Pre-School opens outdoor forest classroom

A Horsham pre-school has launched its own forest school programme to encourage pupils to enjoy the benefits of outdoor education.

Amber Pre-School, in Earles Meadow, north Horsham, has created an outdoor classroom with the help of volunteers from the Earls Meadow Conservation Group (EMCG).

The pupils, aged between two and four, can enjoy the outdoors during new twice weekly sessions.

The forest school includes a seating area made of logs and many natural resources for building dens and swings.

Manager of Amber Pre-School, Julie Ward, said: “Being able to bring the children out to the woods to play is a fantastic way to get them engaged in the natural world.

“They love playing with sticks and paddling in the stream. Being outside is good for the body and good for the mind.

“It has taken a lot of team work to set this up I am very grateful for the hard work of our qualified forest school staff and the EMCG volunteers who have helped make it happen, and I would like to thank the parish council for granting permission to use the site.”

Lynsey Richardson, mum of 3-year-old Rory, said: “My son loves coming here.

“He likes having the space and freedom to explore the woods hunting for the fairy houses.”